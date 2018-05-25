The sweetest gesture.

Shiann Sloan, 6, got a special visit from Comicare's Wonder Woman on Thursday, right around the same time Phoenix Comic Fest is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix.

Wonder Woman made her surprise visit right before sweet Shiann went into surgery, according to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

She currently is a patient at the medical center.

Shiann was born with omphalocele, which is a condition where her intestines were formed outside her body, according to a statement.

Wonder Woman is Shiann's ultimate favorite superhero, who took time out of her "saving the world" schedule, to visit her.

