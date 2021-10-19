Death of 23-year-old man found in Scottsdale canal ruled accidental drowning

Robert Cuillo was found in a Scottsdale canal after he was reported missing July 17.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Robert (Bobby) Cuillo, the 23-year-old whose body was found in a Scottsdale canal after he was reported missing July 17, accidentally drowned, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner reported.

The medical examiner's office listed Cuillo's death as an accidental drowning months after two people found his body in a canal near Scottsdale and Camelback roads.

He was reported missing after investigators said Cuillo was last seen outside the bar Wasted Grain around 1 a.m. July 17, about a quarter-mile away from where his body was found.

The Wasted Grain posted surveillance video that showed Cuillo walking out of the bar alone.

Officials from the Scottsdale Police Department determined in July there was no foul play in Cuillo's death.

Up to Speed