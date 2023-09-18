4 firefighters taken to hospital after crash involving Phoenix fire truck

Four firefighters and a civilian were transported to the hospital Monday for precautionary measures after a crash involving a fire engine.

PHOENIX — Four firefighters and a civilian were taken to the hospital Monday after a traffic collision involving a Phoenix fire truck.

The fire engine was responding to a medical emergency at about 11:30 a.m. when it was involved in a crash with a delivery truck near 40th Street and Broadway Road.

The truck's driver and four firefighters were transported for precautionary measures but all of them were in stable condition, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Their injuries were described as "non-life-threatening."

The crash caused the delivery commercial truck to sustain a gash to its gas tank, which was quickly sealed up by a hazardous materials truck.

Phoenix police are investigating the collision.

