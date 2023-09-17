Phoenix roof mysteriously damaged after loud noise shakes house

The homeowner said the damage happened just after it felt like an earthquake shook the house.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A Phoenix couple is searching for answers after their roof was mysteriously damaged.

The couple told 12News the damage came after what felt like an earthquake.

“I felt like the house was going to fall down," Lisa Sikorski said.

Sikorski said she was working in her home office around 3 p.m. on Friday when she heard a noise she'd never heard before.

“You just hear the boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom, but continuous," Sikorski said. "That’s what it sounded like and it was really extremely loud.”

The mysterious noise lasted about 15 seconds. She said she didn't think much more of it until a neighbor sent her a photo of her roof.

"It looks like there’s almost an impact zone and the tiles spread out around it. You can see the wood planks underneath, our roof actually. I mean it hit hard enough to move heavy tiles but not to break through the wood so that’s a good thing," Sikorski said.

Her neighbor's doorbell camera shows there's nothing wrong with the roof around 2 p.m. A separate video from about two hours later shows it's significantly damaged. She said the motion sensor camera was not triggered to record in-between.

Sikorski is left wondering what happened.

“To me, it felt like something that came from the sky," Sikorski said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told 12News they did not receive any reports of falling objects in that area on Friday.

Sikorski said she didn't find anything strange near her home.

“There’s no evidence. The only thing is possibly if there was something that it could be still on the roof somewhere," Sikorski said.

She said she's thankful the mysterious event didn't cause any worse harm to her home or her neighbors.

“The fact that nobody else felt that vibration and sound is what freaked me out the most because I literally thought the whole neighborhood was feeling it because it was so strong," Sikorski said.

Sikorski said she's hoping to have some answers about what happened once a roofing repair company can come out and look at the damage on Tuesday.

