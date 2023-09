3-year-old in critical condition after left alone in car in Litchfield Park

Deputies found the child unresponsive Sunday night in a Litchfield Park neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after they had been left unattended inside a vehicle Sunday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. to a neighborhood near El Mirage and Bethany Home roads for reports of an unresponsive young child. It's not yet known how long the child was left alone in the car.

MCSO said the child is stable but they're still in critical condition at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye