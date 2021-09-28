3 children sent to hospital after possible chlorine leak near Paradise Valley school

The children at Phoenix Country Day School were treated and transported after they experienced difficulty breathing, officials said.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A possible hazmat situation near Phoenix Country Day School sent three children to a local hospital after they felt nauseous and had difficulty breathing, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

On Tuesday around noon, officials were called for a possible chlorine leak near the pool on campus, Phoenix fire said.

According to Phoenix fire officials, initial reports indicated some children were exposed to chlorine.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and evacuated the area, according to officials. Two children were transported for precautionary reasons while one was having difficulty breathing.

Firefighters have confirmed that there aren't any active leaks present and are coordinating with school officials and parents on the status of the children transported and those who were evaluated, according to Phoenix Fire.

The current condition of the children was not released and the cause of the incident was not immediately known.

