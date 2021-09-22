West Phoenix apartment evacuated after construction crew damages gas pipeline

PHOENIX — A ruptured gas pipeline spurred the evacuation of an apartment in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon while multiple hazmat teams worked to control the leak.
Construction crews were digging near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:30 p.m. when the Phoenix Fire Department said they struck the two-inch underground pipe.
Crews from Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale rushed to the area to contain the leak.
Meanwhile, 35 people from a nearby apartment complex had to be evacuated.
Southwest Gas workers managed to stop the leak using a special clamp, and the evacuated residents were allowed back into their homes.
The Phoenix Fire Department said crews are in the area investigating and encouraged people to avoid the area.
