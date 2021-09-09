Gas leak forces 12 homes to be evacuated in Scottsdale

Hazmat crews responded to the area along Le Marche Drive, near McDowell Mountain Ranch Road and Paradise Lane around 2:45 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — At least a dozen homes in a suburban Scottsdale neighborhood had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon after an underground gas leak was reported.

Hazmat crews responded to the area along Le Marche Drive, near McDowell Mountain Ranch Road and Paradise Lane, around 2:45 p.m.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said no one has been hurt, but 12 homes had to be evacuated while crews investigate.

Authorities didn’t say how many people were affected, but Southwest Gas crews identified the leak and managed to control it around 4:30 p.m.

People will be allowed back in their homes in a few hours, according to firefighters.

Additional crews and resources were called in to help, and over 40 firefighters are in the area.

Power has been shut down in the area.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

