PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident involving the death of a 23-year-old man at a Deer Valley park Wednesday, police say.

On Oct. 9 at around 1 a.m., 23-year-old Isaac Clark and two of his friends were in the park when they heard a vehicle being damaged, police said. Authorities said Clark ran to the vehicle which belonged to one of his friends.

That's when police said the suspects confronted Clark and a physical fight broke out and Clark was stabbed multiple times. He was then transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

After developing probable cause, detectives arrested and booked three suspects into the 4th Avenue Jail for their involvement in this incident.

IN OTHER NEWS: Men posing as utility workers rob couple of cash, silver

24-year-old Maurice James and 18-year-old Eldon Sandoval were booked on 2nd-degree murder charges, police say. 21-year-old Chantel Ben was booked on the charge of hindering prosecution.

Maurice James (right) was booked on 2nd-degree murder charges, police say. Chantel Ben was booked on a hindering prosecution charge.

MCSO

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO: Police: Mesa bus driver slammed on brakes out of anger, sending child into the windshield