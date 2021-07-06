2 firefighters injured while putting out Phoenix house fire

Both firefighters were wearing protective equipment when they were hurt.

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix firefighters were hurt Monday afternoon while crews put out a duplex that caught fire.

The fire happened near Camelback and 43rd Avenue around 5 p.m. Firefighters said neighbors reported the duplex was on fire with heavy smoke and flames.

While crews put out the fire and made sure no one was trapped inside, the department said two firefighters suffered minor burns and were rushed to a hospital where they are stable.

All the residents of the duplex escaped, but 10 people were displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

