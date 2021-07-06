More evacuations announced as Telegraph Fire continues to burn in the Tonto National Forest

The fire has burned more than 41,000 acres and has caused the evacuations of nearby communities and closures of roadways.

SUPERIOR, Ariz. — Multiple communities in Pinal County have been ordered to evacuate or are preparing to evacuate as a wildfire continues to burn in the county, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning.

The fire, called the Telegraph Fire, has burned around 41,109 acres and closed multiple roadways in the area, deputies said.

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Town of Miami residences south of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey's Camp

Top-of-the-World, Gila and Pinal counties

Oak Flats campground

Residences west of Miami town limits

The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for evacuation:

Town of Superior, Pinal County

Approximately 400 people were affected in the evacuation of Top-of-the-World, authorities said. There is no word on how many are affected by the most recent Miami evacuation order.

There is an evacuation shelter open at the High Desert Middle School in Globe, Gila County Health and Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School at 4635 Railroad Ave in Miami and at Skyline High School in Mesa.

The wind speed in the area was at 30 mph the evening of June 5, which affected the firefighting efforts, according to Team 12's Kristen Keogh.

ADOT announced the closure of US 60 between Superior and Top-of-the-World the morning of May 6. State Route 77, between Winkelman and US 70, and State Route 177, between Winkelman and US 60, were also both closed and have no estimated time of reopening.

A temporary public access order has been issued for National Forest System lands, roads, and trails within the boundaries below.

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

The Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Response Team has been deployed to the Telegraph Fire on Sunday to provide resources for family pets.

A team of seven including medical and animal care personnel has set up an emergency shelter at Skyline High School in Mesa.

One pug, two poodles and a parrot are currently being cared for by AHS workers.

Wildfires in Arizona