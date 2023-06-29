Woman who made first 911 call reporting Diamond Fire speaks out as expert says call is crucial to investigation

Scottsdale fire officials say the last five fires in the area were caused by construction work, but the Diamond Fire's cause is still under investigation.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Traci Handy was preparing to make dinner on Tuesday afternoon when, all of a sudden, the power at her North Scottsdale home went out.

She and her husband moved into the home in the quiet, scenic community in September.

“I called my husband and he said, 'Well, go outside and see if other neighbors come out and if their electricity is off,'" Handy said.

Handy was shocked by what she saw.

“Straight across the street between the two houses, I saw flames," Handy described. "So my husband's like, 'Get out of the house!' And I'm like, 'I have to call 911.' So then I called.”

The Scottsdale Fire Department said her call was the first one to report the Diamond Fire, which grew rapidly and led to the evacuation of more than 1,100 people.

“I'm just grateful that I saw it because there's not many houses out here and the damage that it did do? I look back now and think I mean, thank god I opened the door because it was not very far," Handy said.

The fire ended up pushing away from Handy's home and thankfully allowed her and her husband to just miss the evacuation order.

“I've talked to many of my neighbors and we're just so grateful to the firefighters and the hot shots and the police officers. They were here so quickly and just took really good care of us," Handy said.

'If you start a fire, you're responsible for it.'

Lucas Woolf, a wildland fire expert and investigator, said Handy's call and the initial call in any wildfire is a crucial piece in the investigation of the cause.

Officials confirmed Wednesday that the Diamond Fire was human-caused, but the specific cause remains under investigation.

“That's a great piece of information," Woolf said. “It really helps us as investigators to get started and have a good idea of where to start our investigation because, as we know, wildland fires are very large, and cover a big area."

Woolf says ninety percent of wildland fires are human-caused.

“As you work the fire burn indicators back to the origin area of the fire, that's where you'll discover not only the origin where it started but how it started," Woolf said.

Scottsdale fire officials say the last five fires in the area were caused by construction work. They declined to provide specific details about the Diamond Fire as they and Arizona's Department of Forestry and Fire Management investigate the cause.

Regardless of who caused it, Woolf said there will be consequences.

“To keep it simple, if you start a fire, you're responsible for it," Woolf said.

Wildfire season in Arizona

Get the latest information on how to stay safe and protect your home during wildfire season in Arizona.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare