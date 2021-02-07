Don't forget about the ABC's of water safety this 4th of July weekend

As you celebrate Independence Day, be sure to stay safe around water with these helpful tips from the experts.

TEMPE, Ariz. — It's a big holiday weekend, as many Americans plan to hit the road or hang out for Independence Day!

Tempe crews want to keep you safe and see everyone enjoy the holiday responsibly. So, as you make your fun weekend plans to celebrate the USA, don't forget about the ABC's of pool safety as Deputy Chief Nick Ells with Tempe Fire Medical Rescue explains, drownings can be prevented.

A. Have an adult there to have supervision all the time.

B. Have a barrier around your pool

C. Make sure that all the doors are closed to the house, do not have access to pools for infants or young children.

He adds, two seconds is too long. The USA Swimming Foundation shows that on average, 17 children drown during the week of the 4th of July.

"If something was to happen, we're asking that you do hands-only CPR, call 911 and put it on speakerphone and continue compressions until first responders arrive," Deputy Chief Ells said.

Along with water safety, many others will also need to be cautious around fireworks as they celebrate Independence Day. Here's a video with a few things to keep in mind.

There will be plenty to celebrate this holiday weekend, just make sure you're doing so safely and responsibly.

