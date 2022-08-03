Scottsdale PD introduces newest Crisis K9, Captain!

Police said Captain, will join SPD Crisis K9 Rocket in supporting students across all SUSD campuses.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — There’s a new four-legged member of the Scottsdale Police Department!

The department said that Captain, a 9-month-old goldendoodle, is the department's third crisis response K9 and will be partnered with a school resource officer at Coronado High School

Officials said Captian is specifically trained to assist people experiencing anxiety, depression, or are in a manic state. Police said his duties would include providing comfort to victims, calming high-stress situations, and bridging gaps between students and community members.

Scottsdale police said the first contact a young person has with the police is often a school resource officer. Adding Captain to the group will help provide another outlet for students experiencing behavioral health crisis situations such as undiagnosed mental illness, anxiety, depression, and autism.

Officials said in addition to Coronado High School, Captain will join SPD Crisis K9 Rocket in supporting students across all SUSD campuses.

Up to Speed