Puppy found by Phoenix police in tied pillowcase finds 'fur-ever' home

The abandoned Chihuahua was found left for dead inside a pillowcase thrown over a fence into a vacant lot near 39th Street and Earll Drive.

PHOENIX — What a great way to end the week!

The Arizona Humane Society said a puppy found by the Phoenix Police Department in a pillowcase tied shut has found his "fur-ever" home.

Phoenix police said two of their officers found the abandoned Chihuahua left for dead inside a pillowcase thrown over a fence into a vacant lot near 39th Street and Earll Drive.

***UPDATE*** Pickles, now Stitch, has been adopted! 💙🐕 Two of our officers rescued an abandoned puppy left for dead inside a pillowcase and thrown over a fence into a vacant lot. It happened about a month ago near 39th Street and Earll. These officers are two of many who happened to carry dog food with them, and gave the pup a much needed meal. “Pickles” is available for adoption, please email Arizona Humane Society at www.azhumane.org/adopt [azhumane.org] to make an appointment to meet him! ***If you have information about who abandoned him, please contact the Phoenix Police Department. #ThisIsWhoWeAre

Posted by Phoenix Police Department on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Police said the officers gave the puppy a much-needed meal before taking him to the Humane Society to be treated.

The dog, originally named “Pickles,” is now named “Stitch,” police said.

Humane Society officials said Stitch is just one of many dogs who have gotten a second chance at AHS after being rescued by the Phoenix Police Department.

Congrats to Stitch and his new family! Here’s to a new life filled with lots of belly rubs and treats!

