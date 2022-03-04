Puppy found by Phoenix police in tied pillowcase finds 'fur-ever' home

***UPDATE*** Pickles, now Stitch, has been adopted! 💙🐕 Two of our officers rescued an abandoned puppy left for dead inside a pillowcase and thrown over a fence into a vacant lot. It happened about a month ago near 39th Street and Earll. These officers are two of many who happened to carry dog food with them, and gave the pup a much needed meal. “Pickles” is available for adoption, please email Arizona Humane Society at www.azhumane.org/adopt [azhumane.org] to make an appointment to meet him! ***If you have information about who abandoned him, please contact the Phoenix Police Department. #ThisIsWhoWeAre