Puppy found by Phoenix police in tied pillowcase finds 'fur-ever' home

PHOENIX — What a great way to end the week!
The Arizona Humane Society said a puppy found by the Phoenix Police Department in a pillowcase tied shut has found his "fur-ever" home.
Phoenix police said two of their officers found the abandoned Chihuahua left for dead inside a pillowcase thrown over a fence into a vacant lot near 39th Street and Earll Drive.
Police said the officers gave the puppy a much-needed meal before taking him to the Humane Society to be treated.
The dog, originally named “Pickles,” is now named “Stitch,” police said.
Humane Society officials said Stitch is just one of many dogs who have gotten a second chance at AHS after being rescued by the Phoenix Police Department.
Congrats to Stitch and his new family! Here’s to a new life filled with lots of belly rubs and treats!
