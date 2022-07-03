Arizona Make-A-Wish kids gifted goldendoodle puppies

Through Make-A-Wish Arizona, 4-year-old Addelyn and 6-year-old Liam got their very own Goldendoodle puppies Monday.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz — Overcome with joy, two Make-A-Wish kids met their new furry friends in El Mirage Monday afternoon.

Through Make-A-Wish Arizona, 4-year-old Addelyn and 6-year-old Liam got their very own goldendoodle puppies.

Addelyn suffers from a rare condition that causes seizures and makes her practically color blind. Liam battles a respiratory disorder that forces him to use an oxygen tank while he sleeps.

Both of the kids' parents hope that the new pets will act as companions as well as therapy dogs when the kids need them the most.

"Were hoping to have the dog trained to help with seizure response and seizure assist," said Addelyn's mom Melia Mullenaux.

"I'm hoping that it will be a companion for him someone that they'll be buddies and he can love," added Liam's mom Shelly Allen.

Danielle Bright, a past Wish Granter Volunteer for Make-A-Wish Arizona, is the breeder of the goldendoodle puppies, according to Make-A-Wish.

If you'd like to donate to Make-A-Wish, you can visit their website.

Up to Speed