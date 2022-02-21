Family hosts celebration of life for young girl killed in Glendale drive-by shooting

Latreese Moten’s family came together on Monday to hold a celebration of life for the child who was killed last week in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Latreese Moten’s family came together on Monday to hold a celebration of life for the little girl who was killed last week in Glendale.

Moten had a party celebrating her 8th birthday on Monday, but she was the only one not in attendance.

The child, or Lay Lay as her family called her, was shot and killed as she shielded her five-year-old sister from flying bullets while riding in the back seat of her mom’s car in what Glendale police said was a drive-by shooting.

“This is what she would have wanted,” said the little girl’s mother Chareese Kincherlow. “Because she was looking forward to her birthday party.”

The family gathered at Lay Lay’s favorite park, Grand Canal Linear Park in Glendale.

All the necessities for a party were taken—balloons, cupcakes, string spray and gifts.

“I knew she would have wanted me to celebrate her here,” the child’s mother said. “This is the last place I [saw] my baby flipping around, playing and just full of life.”

The family wrote messages on a dozen balloons. Her mother wrote, “I love you Lay Lay.”

Together they all chanted “Happy birthday Lay Lay!” and released the balloons into the air. Then taking a moment as they flew away, for a defenseless child that lost her life to gun violence.

“They [were] making their way to her,” said Regina Greenwood, Lay Lay’s grandmother. “I noticed that they blew towards that cloud… I just don’t know what I’m going to do without my granddaughter.”

Lay Lay died protecting her little sister, her mother said. That sibling got to open her presents and blow her candle for her.

It’s for her second child that Chareese said she is staying strong until justice is served.

“I don’t ever want another mother to have to fill this pain, I cry so much, it’s like I’m crying in my sleep,” the mother added.

If you would like to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

Up to Speed