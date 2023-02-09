Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Phoenix

Detectives said the victim was crossing Dunlap Avenue as an eastbound vehicle approached and was struck while in the roadway.

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed near 19th and Dunlap avenues Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the crash site, they found 38-year-old Ruben Joya Corrales lying in the roadway. Phoenix firefighters pronounced Corrales deceased on scene.

Detectives responded and learned Corrales was crossing mid-block when an eastbound vehicle struck him while he was in the roadway.

The vehicle and driver involved in the collision remained in the area. Police said the driver of the vehicle had no signs of impairment.

Authorities said no arrests had been made.

