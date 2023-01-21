Pedestrian fatally struck near Broadway and Ellsworth roads

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle near Broadway and Ellsworth roads.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a vehicle near Broadway and Ellsworth roads, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Roadways near the crash are closed.

According to police, the deadly crash happened Saturday evening before 8 p.m. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The crash will be investigated by the vehicular crimes unit. “It is unknown at this time if speed and or impairment are factors of this incident,” according to police.

