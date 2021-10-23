x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Over 1,000 customers experiencing power outages in Chandler

SRP utility company said power is estimated to be restored for residents by 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: Garrett Wichmann

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Over 1,000 Salt River Project (SRP) utility customers in Chandler are experiencing power outages Saturday afternoon, the company reported. 

As of noon, 1,380 customers are without power. The outages expand from Ray Road to Commonwealth Avenue and Cherilyn to Nevada streets.

SRP reports that the outage was caused by an unknown interference to a major power line. Crews are out in the field to determine the direct cause. 

SRP estimates that services will be restored by 2:15 p.m. Saturday. 

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

10,000 people expected at polo championships at Westworld of Scottsdale