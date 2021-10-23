Over 1,000 customers experiencing power outages in Chandler

SRP utility company said power is estimated to be restored for residents by 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Over 1,000 Salt River Project (SRP) utility customers in Chandler are experiencing power outages Saturday afternoon, the company reported.

As of noon, 1,380 customers are without power. The outages expand from Ray Road to Commonwealth Avenue and Cherilyn to Nevada streets.

SRP reports that the outage was caused by an unknown interference to a major power line. Crews are out in the field to determine the direct cause.

SRP estimates that services will be restored by 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

