Our Destiny Our Future Foundation: Valley family turns tragedy into a blessing for others

Destiny McClain, 23, was killed by a stray bullet while ordering at a food truck in 2021. Her family has created a scholarship and foundation in her memory.

PHOENIX — Brenda Gilliam-Miller has lost two children.

Her first baby died very young. Her second, Destiny McClain, was killed by gun violence in Phoenix.

“You know she was such a loving person, a beautiful person and to lose her so tragically with no answers, that’s the hardest part,” Destiny’s mother said.

Destiny was killed by a stray bullet on July 18, 2021. She was outside a food truck near 18th Street and McDowell Road.

The 23-year-old had been enjoying a night out with friends. They were in line to order food when she was struck by one of several bullets fired into the crowd surrounding her.

Phoenix police said the bullets were fired from a vehicle that passed by driving east on McDowell Road around 3.30 a.m. They describe it as a newer model dark-colored 4-door sedan.

Investigators think the shooting was random and Destiny was not the intended target.

More than 19 months later, no one has been arrested for her death.

“We don’t want Destiny to be remembered for what happened to her,” Gilliam-Miller said. “We want Destiny to be remembered for who she was and what she did and what she gave to others. We just want to continue that.”



Keeping her memory alive

With the help of family and friends, Destiny’s mother created the Our Destiny Our Future Foundation.

“I wanted to take our tragedy and turn it into a blessing for others,” Gilliam-Miller said. “I wanted to memorialize Destiny. I don’t want to mourn Destiny.”

To honor Destiny’s memory, they created a scholarship fund to support people who embody compassion, selflessness, and community service like Destiny.

“To continue to perpetuate Destiny’s giving spirit by giving to others. So, therefore she’s not gone, her spirit is continuing to live on and she’s continuing to help people,” Gilliam-Miller said.

She said that creating this foundation, which hopes to award $1,000 scholarships to five high school or undergraduate students, has helped her heal. The process made her focus on keeping Destiny’s legacy alive, even while her murder remains unsolved.

“To my knowledge, the case is not cold,” Gilliam-Miller said. “I do know they have been working, but at this point, there’s nothing they can release to me.”

While Destiny’s mother hopes her family will get closure, she will focus on helping others and honoring her daughter.

“I think she would be very proud of what I’m doing,” she added.

The Our Destiny Our Future Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Anyone interested in helping the family help others can get a tax credit for their donation.

Students interested in applying for the scholarship have until May 12. All high school and undergraduate students are welcome to apply here.

