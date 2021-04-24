Dad takes final laps in memorial race after wife and son were killed in car crash

Mother and son, Tish and Aden Morris, lost their lives in a crash outside of Payson on April 16.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — There was a different tone in the dust, the speed and the lights shining over Adobe Mountain Speedway on Saturday night.

A memorial race took place for a mother and son, who lost their lives in a deadly crash just days ago.

The special race was dedicated by Tony Morris, Aden Morris's dad and Tish Morris's husband.

“An honor to be able to run my kid’s ride and then hopefully practice what I preached to him while I was coaching him along," Morris said. “I know I gotta go out there and represent well and I know my wife and kid always cheered my on and they’re with me along for the ride.”

Tish and Aden were both killed in a crash near Payson on April 16.

Their sudden loss and Saturday's race brought their family together in the Valley, from as far away as Texas.

Jared Downs, Tish's brother, was in the stands remembering and missing his sister.

“She was the one always in contact with everybody," Downs said. "No matter what. No matter how far apart we were. She just kept everybody together.”

Aden’s friends also made the drive from the East Valley to watch his memorial race. He is remembered as a football player from Queen Creek High School. Bailey Duffey watched in the crowd.

“He’s the most loving person you’ll ever meet," Duffey said. "He never wanted anybody to be alone.”