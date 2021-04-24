Car crashes into Surprise Circle K, injures 2 kids and 2 adults

The children and adults struck by the car have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Four people, including two children, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a Surprise Circle K on Saturday evening.

The crash occurred at a Circle K located at the intersection of Bell Road and 114th Avenue, according to deputies.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, and the passenger, an adult female, were reportedly not injured, officials said.

The MCSO is investigating the cause of the crash. It is unknown if speed or impairment played a role.