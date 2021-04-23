Two dead in plane crash near Winslow

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said the plane crashed around 3 p.m. on Friday, killing two occupants.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Two people were killed in a plane crash in eastern Arizona on Friday afternoon, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in Holbrook, Arizona, near Winslow.

The sheriff's office said it received a report of an airplane crash north of Interstate 40 near the State Route 87 junction around 3:20 p.m.

Deputies, officers with the Winslow Police Department, Arizona DPS troopers and the Winslow Fire Department responded and found an aircraft on fire. The fire department extinguished the fire.

The sheriff's office said two known persons died in the crash, but their identities have not been released. The type of plane is not known at this time.

As with all aircraft crashes, the investigation into the crash will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.