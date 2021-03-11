Scottsdale man found dead in Grand Canyon below South Rim

The 57-year-old man was found Tuesday after reports came in that he never returned from his hike at the Grand Canyon.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A Grand Canyon hiker was found dead Tuesday morning below the South Rim, authorities said.

The hiker, identified as 57-year-old Ralph Stoll of Scottsdale, was found near the Boucher Trail and his body was transported by helicopter.

Grand Canyon National Park officials said the regional communications center received a report of an overdue hiker near the Boucher Trail around 8 a.m.

Authorities did an aerial search of the trail about two hours later and found Stoll's body between Yuma Point and Dripping Springs, which was approximately 200 feet below the Boucher Trail.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident.

