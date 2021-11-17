Arizona hiking club pros recommend their favorite Arizona hikes, off the beaten path

Apex 48 Club, a new outdoor adventure group on Facebook, recommends their favorite Arizona hikes.

It’s National Take A Hike Day, and the weather is perfect this time of year to enjoy Arizona’s great outdoors.

Apex 48 Club is a new outdoor group on Facebook with more than 600 members. Jesse Munoz and Shawnnessey Peterson are the creators of the Apex 48 Club.

The pair listed their favorite hikes for different kinds of goals, including:

The Facebook group takes members off the beaten path and opens their eyes to new scenic journeys across our state. Members of the group can see pictures, videos and Arizona insights for some hikes they may not have heard otherwise.

“It’s fun to go hiking with Jesse because he’s been doing it so long," Shawnnessey said. "He can explain to you certain things about the area you’re in.”

For Jesse, the hiking is even healing. He's a veteran and plans to take more veterans on trails with him in Arizona.

“I would like to get some veterans out and do some really good hikes I think they would really enjoy, so I have some in mind," he said.

