x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Feds investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon park

National Park Service agents say they're trying to identify victims of surreptitious recordings taken in the park's bathroom facilities.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Federal agents are investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon National Park. 

National Park Service special agents with the Investigative Services Branch say they are working to identify potential female victims of surreptitious recordings taken in bathroom facilities in the canyon's backcountry.

In September 2020, park visitors at Phantom Ranch reported that they believed a maintenance worker had recorded them while using a toilet. Authorities say that person was subsequently fired and removed from the park. 

For the past year, agents have been working to identify the scope of the suspect’s activity. Authorities say there is no indication so far that the images were shared or distributed by the suspect.

RELATED: Arizona hiking club pros recommend their favorite Arizona hikes, off the beaten path

RELATED: Lost Grand Canyon hiker found safe after missing for 3 days

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

First Arizona case of omicron COVID-19 variant found in Yavapai County