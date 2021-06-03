Job fair hosted for veterans at State Farm Stadium

The event allows veterans to connect with employers looking to hire veterans.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans planned a job fair for veterans in Glendale on Thursday. Hundreds of positions were on tap for hire.

The event allows veterans to connect with employers looking to hire veterans. There are more than 55 employers were scheduled to attend, including Honeywell, Terros Health, Marriott, local police departments and more.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, and it is free to more than just veterans. The event is open to military spouses, dependents, and transitioning service members too.