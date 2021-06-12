Highland High School marching band to play in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii

The Gilbert students are also getting a real hands-on lesson as they learn about the attack on Pearl Harbor.

GILBERT, Ariz. — “December 7th, 1941, a date that will live in infamy,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt just a day after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. It signaled the beginning of the United States' involvement in World War II.

Now, 80 years later, America honors the lives lost and the survivors on that day with memorials and a parade.

Gilbert’s own Highland High School marching band is among those invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii, which will be live-streamed at 7 p.m.

“We had a meeting at the end of the school year last year. The band directors came out in Hawaiian shirts. They had a bunch of leis in their hands. Then they announced we were going to Hawaii,” said Audra Lougheae, a senior at the school.

“Very exciting once in a lifetime opportunity for us,” said Senior Lauren Horsley.

An opportunity that is not lost on these students.

“I think we’re all honored to represent for such a historical event,” said James Hammon.

Though they will be performing – they’re also learning on this trip – visiting the USS Arizona Memorial where the more than 1,100 sailors and marines that were killed that day on the battleship are still entombed.

They’re also speaking with survivors – learning lessons they could never get from a textbook.

“Each Navy had their own band on the ship and every member of the USS Arizona band died,” said Horsley.

“I really loved hearing all the personal stories,” said Lougheae.

“I definitely had a moment watching them experience it all where I was really proud that we made this happen,” said Jenn Bock, Highland's band director.

Bock says the band has been working hard this past year despite the pandemic and are looking forward to their performance.

“Now they get to celebrate everything honoring our country and our state Arizona. It’s really special,” said Bock.

