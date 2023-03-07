Want a free shade tree? Take this SRP class on line

Participants will learn the best species of trees to choose from, where to place their trees, and how to maintain the trees.

PHOENIX — Summer in much of Arizona can be brutal.

It’s a time of year when it seems there is no escaping the summertime heat- day or night. That’s due mostly to the heat island effect – when heat trapped in concrete during the day is released at night, causing evening temperatures to remain high.

That’s why Salt River Project and the nonprofit Trees Matter have teamed up to provide SRP customers with a webinar on beating the heat.

The 2023 Shade Tree Workshop is designed to teach participants about the various desert adaptive trees and how to use those trees to maximize shade. SRP estimates a properly placed and maintained shade tree can reduce a homeowner’s energy bill by up to 25%.

“They learn how to care for the trees so they can grow big and tall and really provide that shade for the home from the outside in.“ said Erica Roelfs, a spokesperson with SRP.

In the webinar, participants will learn the best species of trees to choose from, where to place their trees, and how to maintain the trees. Once participants complete the webinar, SRP will gift two shade trees.

There are two more webinars scheduled this summer; one on Saturday, July 22, and Saturday, Aug. 26. Registration is required and spots are limited.

