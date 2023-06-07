Tempe celebrates grand opening of new cooling center

The City of Tempe recently received $50,000 in funding from Maricopa County for a new cooling center.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona's summers are no joke, and the extreme heat can frequently pose a life-threatening risk. Tempe is opening a new cooling center to help protect some of the most vulnerable people in the city.

The new EnVision Center is located at 1310 E. Apache Blvd. It started operations on June 5 and will be available every day of the week from noon to 8 p.m. through Sept. 30.

Anyone who needs to get out of the heat, hydrate, and stay safe is welcome to use the center. That includes people and families vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, and those experiencing homelessness.

Guests of the center will have access to AC, restrooms, and drinking water. Guests will also be able to get in touch with social services such as housing assessments, case management, and workforce opportunities.

"Maricopa County and the City of Tempe are dedicated to working together to address the challenges posed by extreme heat,” said Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers. “In the short term, that means a cool indoor space to hydrate and recover. But EnVision Center will be so much more than that: it will also provide resources to help people get their long-term housing and financial needs met.”

Maricopa County officials estimate that around 1,120 people will use the cooling center during its 118 days of operation. The EnVision center was built in part with $50,000 in funding provided by the county as part of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.

