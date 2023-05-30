Looking for ice cream in Phoenix? Try these popular spots

PHOENIX — Summer is here and temperatures are rising.
For the next few months, we'll be darting between air conditioning units and any visible shady areas as Phoenix is bombarded by the sun's rays.
Sure, drinking plenty of water and avoiding outdoor activities are tried and true ways to beat the heat, but sometimes you just want to cool off with a tasty frozen treat.
From delicious ice cream to fantastic shakes, the Valley of the Sun is home to some amazing deserts.
If you want to try some out for yourself, here's a list of some of the popular ice cream spots in the Phoenix metro area.
Phoenix
Novel Ice Cream
Address: 1028 Grand Avenue #6, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Melt Ice Cream Shop
Address: 333 E Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sweet Republic
Address: 6054 N 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
LIX Uptown Ice Cream
Address: 3343 N 7th Avenue UNIT 3, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Tempe
Slickables Ice Cream Sandwich
Address: Brickyard Engineering, 699 S Mill Avenue #117, Tempe, AZ 85281
Pepperwood Water & Ice Cream
Address: 805 W Baseline Road #2, Tempe, AZ 85283
Joe's Italian Ice
Address: 2019 S McClintock Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
The Paleta Bar Tempe
Address: 521 S College Avenue Unit 107, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gilbert
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Address: 1672 E Guadalupe Road #101, Gilbert, AZ 85234
212 Ice Cream Studio
Address: 3305 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cream of the Crop
Address: 3000 E Ray Road Building 6, Suite 103, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Soda Rush
Address: 1522 S Gilbert Road #107, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Glendale
Papa Ed's Ice Cream
Address: 7146 N 58th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Coyote Oatie Cookies
Address: 7005 N 58th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Bruster's Real Ice Cream
Address: 17115 N 51st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Do you have a favorite shop in your neighborhood? Email us at connect@12news.com and we'll add them to our list!
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
12News on YouTube
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.