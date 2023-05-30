x
Valley

Looking for ice cream in Phoenix? Try these popular spots

Summer is here and there's no better way to beat the heat than with a frozen treat.

PHOENIX — Summer is here and temperatures are rising.

For the next few months, we'll be darting between air conditioning units and any visible shady areas as Phoenix is bombarded by the sun's rays.

Sure, drinking plenty of water and avoiding outdoor activities are tried and true ways to beat the heat, but sometimes you just want to cool off with a tasty frozen treat.

From delicious ice cream to fantastic shakes, the Valley of the Sun is home to some amazing deserts.

If you want to try some out for yourself, here's a list of some of the popular ice cream spots in the Phoenix metro area.

Phoenix 

Novel Ice Cream
Address: 1028 Grand Avenue #6, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Melt Ice Cream Shop
Address: 333 E Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 

Sweet Republic
Address: 6054 N 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016 

LIX Uptown Ice Cream
Address: 3343 N 7th Avenue UNIT 3, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Tempe

Slickables Ice Cream Sandwich
Address: Brickyard Engineering, 699 S Mill Avenue #117, Tempe, AZ 85281

Pepperwood Water & Ice Cream
Address: 805 W Baseline Road #2, Tempe, AZ 85283

Joe's Italian Ice
Address: 2019 S McClintock Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

The Paleta Bar Tempe
Address: 521 S College Avenue Unit 107, Tempe, AZ 85281 

Gilbert

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Address: 1672 E Guadalupe Road #101, Gilbert, AZ 85234 

212 Ice Cream Studio
Address: 3305 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert, AZ 85295 

Cream of the Crop
Address: 3000 E Ray Road Building 6, Suite 103, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Soda Rush
Address: 1522 S Gilbert Road #107, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Glendale 

Papa Ed's Ice Cream
Address: 7146 N 58th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Coyote Oatie Cookies
Address: 7005 N 58th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Bruster's Real Ice Cream
Address: 17115 N 51st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308

Do you have a favorite shop in your neighborhood? Email us at connect@12news.com and we'll add them to our list!

