City of Phoenix pools now open

Twelve pools are open so families across the Valley can try and beat the heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is getting into the summer spirit this Memorial Day Weekend.

Twelve pools are open so families across the Valley can try and beat the heat.

There will be a total of 18 pools open this summer. Three more will open in June and another three in July.

Pools open for the entire season: Coronado, Cortez, Deer Valley, El Prado, Encanto, Maryvale, Paradise Valley, Pecos, Roosevelt, Starlight, Sunnyslope, Washington pools.

These pools will be open May 27-29 and June 3-July 30. They are closed on Fridays.

Pools open selectively in June (and Memorial Day Weekend) include Cielito, Harmon and Perry pools.

These three pools will be open May 27-29 and June 3-29. They are closed on Fridays.

Pools open selectively in July include Falcon, Pierce and University pools. These three pools will be open July 3-30. They are closed on Fridays.

For more information about pools in the city click here.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

Up to Speed