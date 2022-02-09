Officer hospitalized in Phoenix after being shot in Verde Valley; suspect at large

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. near Camp Verde in the area of Cherry Creek Road and Highway 260.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — A police officer was flown to a Phoenix hospital Wednesday night after they were shot in Yavapai County, and the suspect is still on the run.

The shooting happened near Camp Verde in the area of Cherry Creek Road and Highway 260 around 7:50 p.m.

For reasons that are still being investigated, the officer got into an altercation with the suspect who then shot them.

The officer hasn’t been identified by authorities, and it’s unknown which agency they were responding from.

The officer was rushed to Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix for treatment. It is unclear how seriously injured the officer is or in what condition they’re in.

Deputies didn’t provide a description of the suspect, but the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies and officers from several agencies are actively searching for the alleged shooter.

YCSO is asking people to stay away from the area.

