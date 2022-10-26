Valley doctor, clinic owner and employees arrested on drug charges

The DEA raided Diamond Family Care LLC, a clinic near 75th Ave and Indian School Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A West Valley doctor was arrested, and his office was raided for drugs by the Drug Enforcement Administration last week.

George Martinez-Aviles is one of nine people named in a federal indictment, accused of illegal activity.

Aviles was a doctor at Diamond Family Care, a clinic located near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

State records show the clinic is owned by Yvette Porras-Ochoa. Federal authorities accuse her of possessing and distributing cocaine, oxycodone, fentanyl, and other controlled substances.

Investigators say Aviles and other employees were in on the crime.

A former patient of the clinic, who asked 12News not to identify her, said another employee named in the indictment, Kristel Pimentel, was the receptionist.

“Thankfully, I never got an infection or anything there,” the woman said.

In November 2021, the woman said she got a procedure done at the clinic but had a bad experience.

“It was like I wasn’t properly anesthetized because I felt a lot of pain here in my belly, and I felt pain in the back,” she said. “It was an ugly, ugly thing.”

On Thursday, the DEA and other federal and state agencies raided the clinic. The place was almost all cleaned out as of Wednesday.

Some police tape could be seen inside the building, along with what appeared to be patient’s files remaining on site.

The patient who spoke to 12News was taken aback by the allegations but said it did not surprise her.

“I thought they only did surgeries there,” she said. “I would like for them to be punished and last as long as possible in jail.”

The doctor’s attorney told 12News George Martinez Aviles practices internal medicine and that the indictment is merely an allegation.

12News spoke to other patients who raised serious concerns about some of the treatments they had done at the clinic. We are working to corroborate those details.

These are the people's names in the indictment:

• Yvette Porras-Ochoa

• Ricardo Ochoa

• Kourtney Moore

• George Martinez-Aviles

• Vanessa Quijada

• Josefina Thomas

• Angel Borunda

• Ibis Efren Miranda Hernandez

• Kristel Pimentel

The defendants are facing various charges, including conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession, and intent to distribute cocaine, possession, and intent to distribute fentanyl, possession, and intent to distribute oxycodone, and money laundering.

You can read the full indictment below:

Up to Speed