Traffic stop leads to seizure of 395,000 fentanyl pills by Buckeye police

Authorities said that the department worked with the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force to conduct the stop.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A coordinated traffic stop led to the seizure of almost 400,000 fentanyl pills over the weekend, the Buckeye Police Department announced on Facebook.

Officers with the department worked with the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force to conduct a traffic stop near SR 85 and Hazen road on Sunday.

Authorities said the bust led to one arrest and the seizure of roughly 395,000 M30 fentanyl pills. Police didn't release the identity of the person who was arrested.

The term "M30" refers to the distinct marking on the small blue pills that are used to imitate prescription oxycodone pills, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Buckeye police currently has two investigators assigned to the drug-trafficking task force, the department said.

