Valley men accused of trying to sell 400K fentanyl pills to undercover agent

Three men are facing federal charges after they allegedly attempted to transport and sell a large quantity of multi-colored fentanyl pills to an undercover agent.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AVONDALE, Ariz. — An undercover investigation in Avondale has resulted in the arrests of three men and the seizure of over 400,000 fentanyl pills, records show.

On Sept. 21, undercover Homeland Security agents attempted to conduct a "buy-bust" operation by purchasing thousands of multi-colored fentanyl pills, referred to as "skittles" by investigators.

The undercover agent arranged to meet with Keivin Crosswell-Cervantes, 28, near Interstate 10 and Avondale Boulevard and pay $355,000 for the narcotics, court records show.

Another vehicle allegedly driven by Alexander Ortega-Islas, 22, of Phoenix was parked at a nearby Dutch Bros Coffee, waiting to deliver some of the fentanyl pills to the buyer.

As agents attempted to arrest the suspects, Ortega allegedly attempted to flee in their vehicle before he was detained, records show.

A third suspect, 27-year-old Carlos Alberto Castro-Ruiz of Avondale, was also taken into custody.

Castro allegedly told HSI agents that Crosswell offered to pay him $1,000 to help transport the large quantity of drugs.

In total, federal agents reported seizing 410,000 blue fentanyl pills, approximately 20,000 multi-colored fentanyl pills, and about 25 pounds of methamphetamine from the suspects' vehicles.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona says the three defendants have been indicted for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, a charge that can result in a lengthy prison sentence.

Up to Speed