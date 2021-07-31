U.S. Border Patrol agent killed in Sells crash

Two people were killed in a head-on crash on SR 86, just outside of Sells, U.S. Border Patrol said.

SELLS, Ariz. — A U.S. Border Patrol officer is one of two people killed in head-on collision Saturday Morning, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on State Route 86 just outside of Sells.

Both the Tucson Sector agent and the person driving the other vehicle involved were pronounced dead a short time after the crash, U.S. Border Patrol said.

This is a developing story.

