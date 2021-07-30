2 fatal car crashes happen near same Phoenix intersection Friday morning

Two separate deadly traffic crashes happened near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road on Friday morning. Both fatal wrecks are under investigation.

PHOENIX — Two separate fatal car wrecks happened near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix Friday morning.

The first crash happened in the early morning hours where a woman, identified as 21-year-old Itzel Delgadillow-Huerta, died when she rear-ended a minivan, according to investigators.

The second crash happened east of the intersection hours later around 10 a.m. Investigators said a Chevy Tahoe being driven by a man hit a sedan and pickup truck.

A man driving the pickup truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died, authorities said.

A man and woman riding in the sedan were taken to the hospital for treatment. They are expected to recover.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe left the scene before police got there.

The crash is under investigation and the area was still closed to traffic as of 1 p.m. Friday.