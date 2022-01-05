TPD officer accused of shooting, killing man in wheelchair officially fired from department

Ryan Remington was officially terminated from the Tucson Police Department this week after he allegedly shot a man in a motorized wheelchair in November.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The Tucson Police Department officer who reportedly shot and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair in November was officially fired from the department on Wednesday.

At around 6 p.m. Nov. 29, Richard Lee Richards was allegedly caught shoplifting at the Walmart at the Midvale Park Shopping Center. According to TPD, Richards pulled out a knife on an employee while fleeing the store.

After a brief police pursuit, Officer Ryan Remington shot Richards nine times as he was attempting to enter a nearby Lowe's.

According to TPD, Chief Chad Kasmar officially terminated Remington from his position at the department following an internal administrative investigation.

Remington has been with TPD since Jan. 6, 2017.

TPD said Remington "has a right to appeal the department’s decision to the City of Tucson Civil Service Commission within 10-days. Because of legally required due process, no additional information may be provided until the appeal process and any subsequent proceedings have been completed."

Shortly after the initial incident, TPD released the bodycam footage of the shooting during a press conference held on Dec. 1.

During that press conference, the TPD Chief Chris Magnus expressed his concerns over the officer-involved shooting.

"I am deeply disturbed and troubled by officer Remington's actions, his use of deadly force in this incident is a clear violation of department policy and directly contradicts multiple aspects of our use of force and training," said Magnus.

Remington's attorney Mike Storie then held a joint press conference later that day with the Tucson Police Officer's Association to release a statement about the shooting in response to the release.

"What you saw in that video was maybe 20 seconds of their encounter, if you look at the point in Walmart where this thing ended at Lowe's, this is a long walk and at every moment this officer was trying to use the least amount of force as possible," Storie said.

The attorney also criticized Mayor Regina Romero regarding her response to the case.

"We have a very irresponsible mayor who comes out less than 24 hours after the incident, and makes statements that are inflammatory and bastardize the process," said Storie.

