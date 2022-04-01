Man with knife fatally shot during encounter with Mesa police

Authorities said before this incident, officers had responded to several calls involving the man experiencing an alleged mental health crisis.

MESA, Ariz — Mesa police say at least one officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man during an encounter at a mobile home community.

A police department said the incident occurred Monday evening near McKellips Road and Country Club Drive. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man acting erratically and causing a disturbance and another call reporting shots fired in the same area.

Police said officers arrived, 26-year-old Caleb Stanford, started walking toward them while carrying a large knife.

Officials said that Stanford initially responded to officers' commands and began to lie down on his stomach but refused to drop the knife. As officers were trying to talk to Stanford, he reportedly jumped up and advanced on officers while still holding the knife. When he continued to refuse commands to stop, officers fired their weapons, police said.

Stanford was transported to the hospital, where he later died, officials said.

Authorities said before this incident, officers had responded to several calls involving Stanford and his mental health over the last few days. In each instance, police said he refused to speak with officers and refused all help.

On Monday, officers were able to speak with Stanford, but again he refused to leave his trailer or accept any help, according to Mesa police.

Earlier in the day, another man was shot and killed by two officers from the Mesa Police Department.

Mesa police said a call came in about an "erratic" man jumping fences in the 3200 block of East Enrose. When officers arrived, police said they encountered a man with a large metal object in his hand.

The deceased has been identified as 49-year-old James M. Schild. The object in his hand was later determined to be a large framing square.

