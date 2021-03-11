Teen camping trip in Arizona ends in murder

Four teens went out to a camping site on Saturday near Bisbee. One wound up dead, one went to the hospital, and another is in jail facing murder charges.

BISBEE, Ariz. — A 17-year-old Bisbee resident is facing murder charges.

It happened over the weekend in a popular area known as Juniper Flats. Cochise County Sheriff's County detectives are combing through the vehicle looking for the murder weapon.

They also say drugs may been involved.

What was supposed to be a weekend camping trip among friends turned into a nightmare. Four teenagers were involved in a fight, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Quin Radhe.

"Quin never met a stranger," grandmother Tric Pliley said. "Everyone loves Quin."

According to his grandmother, Quin had recently turned 18. She said he went camping with four friends last weekend.

New 4 Tucson obtained a picture of the crime scene. It shows a van where the four boys were sleeping.

When officers arrived, three of the four were outside the vehicle. The remaining teenager had left to get help.

Investigators said 17-year-old Christopher Golden tried to harm himself with a knife. One of the friends tried to stop him.

Quin was in a sleeping bag when he heard the commotion. Investigators said, he tried to help and was apparently stabbed.

"Quin himself called 9-1-1 to tell them he was hurt," Pliley said.

One of the friends involved in the incident told the grandmother that they did not keep him from helping his friend, who had been stabbed trying to prevent Golden from harming himself.

"'By pressing himself into his hand because his tendon was severed," she said. "So, Quin was helping him stay alive." In the meantime, a third friend left to get help.

"Quin knew what was going on, according to the friend, in that he just closed his eyes and went to sleep," Pliley said.

Jonathan Golden was also wounded along with another 16-year-old friend who was taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Golden was arrested after his release from the hospital and now sits in the Cochise County Jail.

He was charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, attempted murder and second-degree murder.

Golden is being charged as an adult and is under a $150,000 bond.

Up to Speed