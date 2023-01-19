System outage halts Arizona Lottery game sales and prize redemptions, officials say

Officials said the computer system that operates Arizona lottery games is experiencing an outage, and no game sales or prize redemptions are available right now.

ARIZONA, USA — If you're hoping to buy a lottery ticket in Arizona Thursday, you're out of luck.

Officials with the Arizona State Lottery said the computer system that operates Arizona lottery games is experiencing an outage, and no game sales or prize redemptions are available at this time.

Officials said the Arizona Lottery’s own customer service locations are also impacted.

Arizona Lottery spokesperson John Gilliland said the vendor that operates the gaming system is working with Arizona Lottery officials to resolve the situation and bring the system back online.

"Protecting the integrity of the Lottery’s games is paramount in this effort," Gilliland said.

Gilliland said there is no estimated time that ticket sales and prize redemption will be resumed.

The drawings for tickets that were already purchased are not affected. Gilliland said if you have a ticket that will expire during this outage, you will be granted an allowance.

The Arizona Lottery said they are notifying players of this situation online, at customer service, and through social media.

"The Arizona Lottery places a special emphasis on delivering positive player experiences, as this is a key component to fulfilling our mission to support statewide programs for the public benefit. We apologize to our retailers and players for this disruption and subsequent inconvenience," said Gilliland.

ATTENTION: Due to a computer system outage, game sales and prize redemptions are unavailable at this time. We apologize for this inconvenience and are working to resolve this as soon as possible. — Arizona Lottery (@AZLottery) January 19, 2023

