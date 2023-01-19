Check your tickets! There might be a winning Powerball ticket in your pocket

MESA, Ariz. — While the Powerball jackpot is climbing toward $500 million, someone in Mesa can cash in on a nice chunk of change right now.
Officials said Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket from the Jan. 18 drawing was sold in Mesa. According to officials, a player added Powerplay to the winning ticket, making the cash prize worth $150,000.
The ticket was sold at the Walmart near Lindsay and Baseline roads. If you recently purchased a ticket there, make sure to check your numbers!
Here are the winning numbers:
06, 15, 22, 42, 47, Powerball: 26, Power Play 3X
