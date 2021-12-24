From burros in Oatman to the spirits of Vulture City, 12 News rewinds adventures from Route AZ 2021

We have compiled all of the road trips from paranormal experiences in Vulture City to wild burros in Oatman.

Team 12's Vanessa Ramirez and Krystle Henderson hit the road throughout 2021 to shed light on some of the state's hidden gems. We are doing a rewind to end the year!

On a journey to properly pronounce 'Casa Grande'

So what is the correct way to pronounce Casa Grande? Vanessa Ramirez hit the road to find out.

Exploring the Interstate Space Capsule

While driving through Casa Grande, Vanessa Ramirez made a pit stop to check out the roadside oddity: the Interstate Space Capsule.

What looks like a space capsule off Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson is really just an abandoned concrete mixer. It wasn't until artist Jack Millard of Scottsdale saw the object that it became something out of the cosmos.

Pharmacy Museum of Tucson featuring old photography and chewing gum

Curator Stephen Hall walked Team 12 through some of the most curious museum pieces including a collection of chewing gum.

Additionally, Hall shared why pharmacies of today, including Walgreens and CVS have photo counters. Turns out, photography and pharmacies go way back!

The BioSphere 2 in Oracle, Arizona

Team 12's Krystle Henderson made a stop to check out the BioSphere 2, a lab and popular tourist attraction in Oracle.

BioSphere 2 is owned by the University of Arizona and encompasses 3.14 acres. Beneath its glass ceilings, five different biomes exist including:

Ocean

Mangrove wetlands

Tropical rainforest

Savanna grassland

Fog desert

Exploring the world of Arcosanti

Arcosanti was founded in 1970 as an experimental town with values in ecologically friendly living.

Structures at Arcosanti are designed to be multi-functional and are sustained by volunteers.

Team 12's Vanessa Ramirez got a chance to explore the community in Mayer.

The Caverns at the Grand Canyon

Team 12's Krystle Henderson walked us through the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs.

The caverns are more than 200 feet into the earth. They are the largest dry caverns in the United States and third-largest in the world.

The caverns were originally purchased because the caverns were thought to have gold.

The wild burros of Oatman

Oatman, Arizona is home to an unlikely group of residents: donkeys!

There are more burros than people in the area and quite a few make their way into the town to greet tourists on a regular basis.

The burros who call Oatman home are descendants of those brought by miners when the town was established in 1915.

Even Mayor Walter of Oatman is one of the friendly animals.

The Titan Missile Museum in Sahuarita

A location that was once a top-secret location during the Cold War has become a fascinating tourist destination to look back at relics from the time.

Team 12 got to walk in the footsteps of crew members from the Cold War era.

Keeping 'The Thing' alive in Benson

What if we aren't alone in the universe?

That's the question you'll be asked to ponder upon entering The Thing Museum in Benson.

Set up to make you question the "impossible" or reconsider conspiracy theories, the roadside attraction is an adventure for everyone.

The hidden gems of Bisbee

Bisbee is a well-known town in Arizona. But what some don't know is that there is a treasure trove of gems hidden in plain sight.

From a séance room to a store frozen in time, the history and excitement are endless.

The Shady Dell Vintage Trailer has been around since 1927 and has been through quite the journey since.

Train like an Olympian in Flagstaff

Flagstaff has been a destination for Olympic hopefuls, especially for swimmers. The NAU Wall Aquatic Center was the first stop for Krystle and Vanessa up north.

The pair was also given an in-depth look into how athletes train for the chance to compete and how they eat to be champions.

Final Destination: Vulture City

The Vulture City ghost town is a destination for the horror fan in everyone.

Hangings, mineshafts and historic artifacts make Vulture City an ideal spot for spirit hunts and is even home to a paranormal investigation.

Vanessa and Krystle spoke with paranormal investigators about their stories of ghostly encounters.