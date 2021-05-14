Route 2021: Hidden road trips across Arizona

Krystle Henderson and Vanessa Ramirez hit the road to share some hidden gems in Arizona!

PHOENIX — Arizona is full of amazing places. From beautiful deserts to interesting attractions, the Grand Canyon State has plenty to offer for those going on a road trip adventure.

To help with your road trip ideas, Krystle Henderson and Vanessa Ramirez are exploring some hidden gems across Arizona. So let's jump in and get going!

This week, they stopped at some incredible spots including BioSphere 2, the History of Pharmacy Museum, and the Interstate Space Capsule. Krystle and Vanessa shared their unique experiences with viewers and talked to some amazing people who call these locations home.

To see all of our stops this week, watch the videos in our 12 News YouTube playlist.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Route 2021: Hidden road trips in Arizona