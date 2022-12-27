Records detail why PCSO arrested parents of 12-year-old who disappeared

Court records detail why the Pinal County Sheriff's Office arrested two parents last week after a child ran away from their San Tan Valley home.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A former Arizona Department of Corrections employee allegedly handcuffed his children and barricaded them inside a bedroom that would lock from the outside, according to records filed by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Kelly Conklin, 46, and his wife Melissa were arrested last week after two children ran away from the family's San Tan Valley home. The couple is facing abuse charges after residents of the home told the Sheriff's Office disturbing details about how the parents allegedly disciplined their 10 children.

After one of the runaway children returned home last Tuesday, PCSO deputies were dispatched to the family's home for reports of an assault between the child and Melissa Conklin.

The child was transported to the hospital for visible facial injuries. According to a report written by PCSO, the child told hospital staff their father had choked and handcuffed the juvenile.

The child alleged Kelly Conklin had previously abused the child with the handcuffs and described a bedroom in the family's home that was used as a holding place for troublesome children.

According to PCSO, the bedroom had a surveillance camera, alarm system, doorbell, and a keypad that locked the room from the outside.

Investigators later searched the home and allegedly found a room matching this description, records show.

Other children told PCSO that Kelly Conklin had allegedly threatened them with weapons and restrained them "multiple times" with handcuffs.

The Department of Corrections said last week Conklin has resigned from the agency following his arrest.

The 12-year-old who had also run away from the family's home was found safe on Saturday, PCSO said.

Up to Speed