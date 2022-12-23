PCSO arrests parents of missing 12-year-old boy

The parents of KJ Conklin, who has been missing since Tuesday, have been arrested for allegations involving child abuse, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The parents of a missing San Tan Valley boy have been taken into custody for allegations involving child abuse, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

Kelly "KJ" Conklin, 12, has been missing since Dec. 20 after he reportedly ran away with another member of his household. PCSO said the other child was later located and is safe.

But now the missing boy's parents, Kelly and Melissa Conklin, have been arrested by PCSO after detectives interviewed other children living in the home.

PCSO said the arrests of the parents are not directly related to the 12-year-old's disappearance.

KJ Conklin was last seen near Combs and Gantzel roads. He was wearing a black "GAP" hoodie with gray letters and sweats with multi-colored triangles.

Anyone with information on KJ can call 520-866-5111.

