Police trying to unravel mystery of missing injured man in Yavapai County

Witnesses reported encountering a man covered in blood inside a car. They're friend was trying to take them to a hospital. Police don't know what happened to them.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Investigators in Yavapai County are attempting to locate a person who may have been severely injured and was not taken to a hospital.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said construction workers in Wilhoit reported encountering a frantic motorist Tuesday morning who was looking for a medical facility.

A person in the driver's truck was unconscious and covered in blood. The driver told the construction workers his friend had been shot.

The truck was then seen driving north on Highway 89 toward Prescott at about 10 a.m. Later that day, the same driver returned to Wilhoit and told the construction workers his wounded friend was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital.

On Wednesday, the construction workers told a YCSO deputy about the previous day's events. The deputy checked with all local hospitals and fire stations but none reported flying any patients to Phoenix or treating anyone for gunshot wounds.

YCSO is attempting to locate the injured person and verify they've received medical attention

The truck they were seen in was described as a late model 2019-2020 white Ford truck with a brown stripe down the side. The driver appeared to be a man in his 50s with dark hair and a beard.

Anyone having information should contact YCSO at 928-777-7348 and ask for Detective Bricker.

An anonymous tip can be left with the Yavapai Silent Witness tipline at 800-932-3232 or at www.yavapaisw.com.

