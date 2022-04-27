Suspected arsonist torches playground in Prescott

Police said the fire was discovered early Tuesday morning at Peppertree Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Investigators in Prescott are searching for the suspect who allegedly set fire to playground equipment early Tuesday morning at a local park.

The fire was first reported at about 5:20 a.m. in the 200 block of West Delano Avenue, according to the Prescott Police Department.

The fire caused significant damage to the park's playground but firefighters managed to extinguish the flames before they could spread to other areas of the park.

Prescott police said evidence was recovered at the scene suggesting the fire was intentionally set and investigators are seeking information that may lead to a possible suspect.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has any knowledge of this crime is urged to call Detective Frascone at 928-777-1923.

The community of Prescott is still under the threat of the Crooks Fire that's been burning about 10 miles south of the city for the last week.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.